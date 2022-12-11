MANILA – Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria graced the stage of “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday.

The two treated the viewers with a duet of one of the soundtracks of their upcoming film “Labyu with an Accent.”

The film is the official entry of Star Cinema in the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Sharing their experience filming the movie in Los Angeles, Martin said: “Napakasaya. Hindi namin in-expect, may mga Pilipino kaming nakatrabaho doon, tinulungan kami. Sobrang bait talaga ng lahat ng mga Pilipio sa LA. Napakaraming tumulong sa amin kahit hirap na hirap kami. Ang sarap talaga magmahal ng mga Pilipino.”

Sta. Maria, for her part, said the movie will certainly bring its viewers on a free tour of Los Angeles.

“Fun yung shoot namin sa LA. Tulad nga nung sinabi namin sa aming mga viewers, kahit nandito sila sa Pilipinas, kapag pinanood nila yung pelikula, para na rin silang nag-tour ng LA. Para silang bumiyahe kahit nandito sila sa Philippines.”

“Labyu With An Accent” marks the first team-up of Sta. Maria and Martin, who is also the director of the upcoming romantic-comedy movie.

The story revolves around Gabo (Martin) and Trisha (Sta. Maria) whose backgrounds are entirely different from one another.

Trisha spent some 20 years living and working in the US while Gabo works different jobs to make ends meet in the Philippines. The two characters will cross paths when Trish returns to the country.

Produced by Star Cinema, “Labyu With An Accent” is one of the two ABS-CBN films that will be part of the 2022 MMFF alongside Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi’s “Partners In Crime.”