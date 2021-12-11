WATCH: Iñigo Pascual appears on ‘Monarch’ trailer

Screengrab from Monarch's trailer.



The Roman family’s battle to continue their reign as country music royalty would be filled with drama as Fox musical drama "Monarch" dropped its official trailer, featuring Kapamilya actor Iñigo Pascual.

In one part of the trailer released on Saturday, Pascual was seen standing in the middle of Joshua Sasse and Adam Croasdell while watching Anna Friel perform on stage.

Friel’s character, Nicky, is eyeing to replace her mother Dottie Cantrell Roman, played by Susan Sarandon, as the queen of country music. However, she was told that she is not as good as Susan.

The drama unfolds on how Nicky will prove herself worthy of continuing the legacy of their family in country.

Meanwhile, Pascual previously shared in an interview his thoughts about getting the role of Ace Grayson, an 18-year-old singer who dreams but struggles to be a country artist like his grandfather Albie (Trace Adkins).

"I'd been wanting to share it for the longest time, ever since noong nag-audition ako, nung nakuha ko 'yung role. Right now honestly I'm just so excited to be able to share to everyone, that finally I'm able to share that we got a part to be able to showcase Filipino talent [in] the world stage. I am so, so grateful for the opportunity given to me," he said.

The actor also detailed his experience working with his "Monarch" co-stars Sarandon and Friel.

"Hindi ako makapaniwala nung kausap ko siya. ...Hindi na lang kita sa screen napapanood. We've had such a great conversation about speaking up and using the right words and stating the right things since she's very vocal about what she stands for," Pascual said of Sarandon.

Pascual also shared his "moment" with Friel, who plays his stepmom in the series.

"The first night we met para niya akong binaptize, para niya akong bininyagan into my character. Nagkaroon kami ng moment, iyakan kami, nagyakapan kami. Niyakap niya ako, kinausap niya ako bilang nanay ko," Pascual said.

“Monarch” is set to air on January 30, Sunday on Fox.

