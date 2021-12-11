Watch more on iWantTFC

Pinoy supergroup SB19 has released a new song titled “No Stopping You,” which will be the official soundtrack of the upcoming movie “Love At First Stream.”

ABS-CBN Star Music dropped the lyric video of SB19’s latest track on Friday, which has garnered more than 110,000 views, as of writing.

It was revealed last week that the trending P-pop group will be debuting the OST of the Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Love At First Stream.”

“SB19 is going to keep that fire burning,” the record label said, with a photo of the group inside a recording studio.

Star Cinema, which is producing “Love At First Stream,” earlier teased the original soundtrack with a video of the members recording, with only a portion of their faces shown.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina and co-produced with Kumu, “Love At First Stream” follows the love stories of Magumi (Kaori Oinuma) and Gino (Jeremiah Lisbo), and Vilma (Daniela Stranner) and Tupe (Anthony Jennings), who meet through online streaming.

SB19’s collaboration with Star Music and Star Cinema caps a packed year for the group, which staged just this year three concerts, on top of dozens of live performances and their nominations in the Billboard and MTV Europe music awards.

Earlier this week, SB19’s “Bazinga” claimed the top spot on Billboard’s weekly Hot Trending Songs chart, replacing “Butter” of K-pop superstars BTS.

Billboard announced on its website that SB19 jumped from No. 8 to the first place after getting 1.5 million Twitter mentions, up by 67%, in the tracking week, which ran from November 26 through December 2.

