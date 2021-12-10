MANILA — Filmmaker couple Perci Intalan and Jun Robles Lana have separated after eight years of marriage and 10 years of being a couple prior, they announced on Friday.
“Perci and I have decided to part ways amicably,” Lana said on Twitter. “We wish each other well and will continue to be active co-parents for our children & business partners for our company.”
“We request for privacy as we navigate this transition. Thank you all for your understanding & support,” he added.
Intalan and Lan had been together for a decade before they got married in October 2013 in New York, USA, where same-sex unions are recognized.
In 2014, they co-founded The IdeaFirst Company, the film production outfit and talent agency behind the acclaimed titles “Gameboys,” “Kalel, 15,” “The Panti Sisters,” and “Bwakaw.”