Filmmakers Jun Robles Lana and Perci Intalan got married in New York, USA in 2013. Instagram: @junrobleslana

MANILA — Filmmaker couple Perci Intalan and Jun Robles Lana have separated after eight years of marriage and 10 years of being a couple prior, they announced on Friday.

“Perci and I have decided to part ways amicably,” Lana said on Twitter. “We wish each other well and will continue to be active co-parents for our children & business partners for our company.”

“We request for privacy as we navigate this transition. Thank you all for your understanding & support,” he added.

Intalan and Lan had been together for a decade before they got married in October 2013 in New York, USA, where same-sex unions are recognized.

In 2014, they co-founded The IdeaFirst Company, the film production outfit and talent agency behind the acclaimed titles “Gameboys,” “Kalel, 15,” “The Panti Sisters,” and “Bwakaw.”