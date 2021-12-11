Lin-Manuel Miranda on his songwriting process and Filipino connection

Watch more on iWantTFC

Just like he conquered Broadway, Lin-Manuel Miranda is poised to also make a significant impact in Hollywood as his films are in contention for major trophies this award season.

His directorial debut, the musical 'tick, tick,... BOOM!,' is in the running in the best film and best director categories. His songs in 'Encanto: A Magical World' are also gaining notice.

"Whenever I wasn't working on 'tick, tick, BOOM!,' I was doing 'Encanto.' We did our first research trip to Colombia in 2018 and we came back from there so inspired with all these musical inspirations and story inspirations, and so it really began in 2018 and probably finished what feels like five minutes ago. We were really writing kind of down to the wire, I would say, April or May of this year," Miranda said.

Miranda also shared his songwriting process for 'Dos Oruguitas,' the main song of 'Encanto.'

"'Dos Oruguitas' was really careful work. I wanted to write it in Spanish. This song takes place when we hear sort of the story of the miracle and how it was created. And I wanted it to be the language native to Colombia. And you know, you weigh every word carefully. It's the same in Tagalog as in Spanish: Words have different feelings in Tagalog than they do in English."

Miranda knows some Tagalog words. "My very good friend, Eileen Payumo, who was from Subic Bay, taught me. But I only know like, love words and curse words, nothing in between. I can say 'minamahal kita'."

Earlier this year, 'In The Heights,' the film adaptation of his Broadway musical whose main character is named Usnavi, also came out.

"The first production of 'In The Heights' I saw was in the Philippines, directed by Bobby Garcia. It was a fantastic production. I flew to Manila to see it, and it really lives in a special place in my heart. It was amazing to watch 'Heights' cross that divide into Manila and Bobby’s wonderful production. And Nyoy Volante played Usnavi."