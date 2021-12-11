MANILA -- December will definitely be something more meaningful and memorable for handsome actor-singer Ian Veneracion. To cap 2021, Veneracion made sure he does something importantly beneficial and, at the same time, momentous.

Veneracion did not think twice to help live entertainment workers affected by the pandemic get back on their feet again.

In “Christmas With the Stars,” Veneracion, with his “Kilabotitos” partner, Ogie Alcasid, will lead a star-studded line-up of performers in an online concert that will be for the benefit of the Independent Production Workers Group (IPWG).

Top OPM artists have committed their participation in the concert -- Jose Mari Chan, Kuh Ledesma, Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Lani Misalucha, Randy Santiago and Dingdong Avanzado, with National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab.

Other performers in the line-up include Christian Bautista, Noel Cabangon, The CompanY, Gian Magdangal, Aicelle Santos, Lara Maigue, RJ de la Fuente, Moira Lacambra, Poppert Bernadas and Krystel. Tickets are available on KTX.

“Christmas With the Stars” will be staged by Ortigas Malls, in partnership with Alcasid Total Entertainment and Artist Management (ATEAM).

Veneracion’s scheduled appearance in a new teleserye, was recently shelved. Due to conflicts in his schedules, he bowed out from joining the new chapter of the ABS-CBN teleserye, “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

Yet, the actor is not worried. This year nonetheless turned out to be busy for him. Last March, he did the iFlix series, “B&B: The Story of the Battle of Brody and Brandy,” with Iza Calzado.

He also recently launched his own product line, “Timeless,” with four skincare brands that carry his name.

Early this year, too, Veneracion did the “Kilabotitos” online concert with Alcasid, followed by his solo “Pajamajam” concert last August, which will have a repeat next year.

“Even ‘Kilabotitos,’ we are planning to tour that to reach out to our kababayans abroad, especially those who are looking forward to watch live shows,” Veneracion said.

“Hopefully, we can go to the Middle East, US and Canada. Ever since kami ni Ogie, gusto talaga namin to bring that on tour. For sure, maraming makaka-relate, especially ‘yung matatagal na abroad.

“The concept of the show and the music, you can associate that sa dating panahon. I am still optimistic about it that Ogie and I can do that next year.”

Yet, the actor simply wants to prove that at 46, he remains multi-faceted. “I want to do the stuff that I love doing,” he said. “I want to do music, concert, movie, TV series, even mount an art exhibit. Things that I do, I want to compress them all in one year.

“Everything for my physical self, mental self, emotional self. I’ve been reading for my mental health. Hindi pwedeng wala akong binabasa. Hindi rin pwedeng wala akong exercise, so I bike, hike and play golf . Those are my physical exercises.”

He still wants to do the activities that he’s known to excel in. “There, I have to admit, I’m selfish there,” he insisted. “Movie, TV show, if it’s meaningful, I’ll do it. Not just to stay relevant or for the money.”

So what is Veneracion’s secret to longevity?

“I try my best to be the best around,” he said. “I do my homework, I read my script. I have to admit I’m surrounded with so much kindness from the people I work with, my co actors, my directors, the bosses of the network, my producers.

“They give me the best roles na hindi basta basta. Grabe. Their trust. Nagugulat din ako sa tiwala nila. I want to work hard to deserve that trust and respect that they give me.