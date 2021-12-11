Gary Valenciano to perform in 2 international events

Photo from Gary Valenciano's Instagram account



OPM Icon Gary Valenciano is continuing his advocacy of spreading hope and joy through music and prayer as he gears up for two international events this December.

Valenciano, dubbed as “Mr. Pure Energy”, is set to perform in Gawad Kalinga USA’s “riSingTogether” and the “Celebrate Christmas In Singapore” (CCIS) holiday special.

GK's “riSing Together” is a virtual celebration of hope through music by world-class Filipino artists such as Valenciano, daughter Kiana, Ryan Cayabyab and The Ryan Cayabyab Singers, and AJ Rafael.

The show, which will take place December 12, 8 a.m. (Manila time), will feature songs that inspire, encourage, and move people during Christmas season.

Fans can register for free to watch the concert on www.gk-usa.org/rising-together. Donations are also welcome to support various projects of Gawad Kalinga.

Meanwhile, the CCIS is an annual Christmas outreach event that began in 2004 led by a small group of Christians who wanted to bring the true message of peace and joy of Christmas.

In the past years, the event was organized as an 8- to 10-day event held in the heart of Singapore’s Orchard Road. However, due to the pandemic, CCIS went digital in 2020 and was broadcast on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Valenciano recently released a new inspirational song “Make Us Whole Again” while being the first Philippine Ambassador in the US-based Pray.com mobile app and website, which now has over 1.5 million downloads in the Philippines.

He first performed the song at the USA National Day of Prayer on May 6 which had US President Joseph Biden and former US Vice President Michael Pence as guest speakers.

“The spirit of Christmas is really anchored on the birth of Jesus Christ and the hope that it brings to everyone,” Valenciano said.

“I am honored and excited to be a part of two musical events that promote unity, love, and hope in a time when compassion and faith are most needed if we are to survive the challenges that we face today. Prayer is important above all else as we express our gratitude to God for the blessings He showers us every day,” he added.

The Kapamilya singer shared how he has dealt with challenges during the pandemic in an interview on ANC's "Headstart" on Friday.

"The shows disappeared completely— not just ABS-CBN but live performances, which is really what I do. That all disappeared for a while, but I think what I am saying reflects on what everybody else has gone through," he said.

Valenciano, who has diabetes, has faced a lot of challenges through life, from undergoing open heart surgery in 2018 to the removal of a cancer tumor.

Meanwhile, during the pandemic, his wife Angeli, their children, and other relatives tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer said he is thankful that "fear did not overcome me" and that he allowed his faith "to try and dominate the way I look at life" during those times.

Related video: