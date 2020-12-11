‘They need permanent solutions’: Arci Muñoz joins Philippine Air Force in relief mission in Catanduanes

MANILA — “Walang Hanggang Paalam” star Arci Muñoz recently joined a relief mission of the Philippine Air Force in typhoon-devastated Catanduanes.

On Instagram, the actress shared photos from the operation, which she took part in as a sergeant of the force’s reserve command.

“We saw the reality of the poor conditions our kababayans continue to live through caused by the aftermath of typhoon Ulysses and Rolly,” she wrote.

“Like a Band Aid to a deep cut, we provided temporary relief for their daily needs. But what they need is permanent solutions like rebuilding sturdier homes and providing livelihood so they can start again.”

In the photos, Muñoz is seen carrying supplies and personally distributing relief goods to evacuees. One snap showed her interacting with children, including one who requested a selfie.

Muñoz, 31, first enlisted as a reservist of the Philippine Air Force in June.

In October, she earned the rank of sergeant after completing the Basic Citizen Military Training.

Related video: