Ogie Alcasid all set for pay-per-view concert 'Ogie and the Hurados'

MANILA -- For the first time in Ogie Alcasid’s three-decade singing career, he will hold a pay-per-view concert, “Ogie and the Hurados,” at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Resorts World Manila.

It was in October last year when Alcasid first staged “Ogie and the Hurados” that was a sold-out concert and even had a successful repeat in December also at Resorts World Manila.

Producer Mark Manalang initiated to restage “Ogie and the Hurados” this December, although virtually, with Full House Theater Company, A-Team and Ultimate Shows, Inc. The recorded performance will happen on December 11, 12 and 13 also at Resorts World Manila.

“Those two concert nights last year for ‘Ogie and the Huradods’ were my last few concerts before the pandemic,” Alcasid said. “Mark, our producer, was the one who initiated the idea and it would be wonderful to have an online concert this season to cheer up people and at the same time derive and provide income, too.”

This time around, there will be no audience to interact with for Alcasid, applaud his songs or laugh at his antics. “This is a recorded show, so I think about it as a TV special,” Alcasid said.

“It is my first pay-per-view and I really don’t know how my fans will respond. I am reaching out to my audiences from all over the world. Performing without an audience isn’t really hard, but it is lonely. I will miss the interaction with the audience.”

Since he joined “Tawag ng Tanghalan” as one of the Hurados, Alcasid has resigned himself to being tagged as one of the judges on “It’s Showtime” daily singing tilt.

“Without me forcing it, my branding became such,” Ogie said. “As you know, my branding always changes – from Ogie da Pogi to Boy Pick Up or Kuya Wes. This ‘Hurado’ has always been constant to me for a few years now. ‘Hurados’ is a strong brand. A lot of people watch Tawag ng Tanghalan everyday.”

No wonder, when he conceptualized a concert last year, “Ogie and the Hurados” became an easy decision. This time around, he is staging a repeat with his fellow Hurados.

Joining Alcasid onstage as guests are Zsa Zsa Padilla, Randy Santiago, Rey Valera, Jed Madela, Karylle and K Brosas. The guests will perform individually, but all of them will also have their respective production numbers with Alcasid.

With his musical director Nikko Rivera and concert director Paolo Bustamante, Alcasid finalized the repertoire that he will render in the show. “The three of us collaborated on the song selection, the arrangements and the over-all feel of the concert,” Alcasid said.

Even if he is aware there is no audience in the venue where he will perform in, Alcasid does not deny the fact there is always pressure whenever he mounts the stage even after more than three decades of performing. “And I love it,” he said.

Alcasid is aware everyone in this concert production needs to observe protocols and follow all the necessary restrictions.

“The protocols are really difficult, but they are needed,” he pointed out. “I don’t think I will be accustomed to it because of the anxiety that it brings. I just have to keep praying for protection.”

Pandemic Christmas

Christmas will be somewhat different for his family this year, after his dad, Herminio Alcasid, Sr., passed away only last September. There are no other plans to spend the holidays, but quietly only at home.

“I will miss my father this Christmas,” Alcasid said. “We lost him only recently.”

Alcasid has realized 2020 has been a year of restoring order by our Creator. “We all hopefuls have come into the realization that all we have in this world is a short span of being able to serve God. We must fulfill that with the best of our abilities.”

Last year, Alcasid started vlogging and launched his site – Vlang – with his wife Regine Velasquez and their son, Nate. He has been doing interesting vlogs and even having the videos edited.

“I see why people are so interested in it,” Alcasid said about vlogging. “It’s so different from your artista persona that people see on TV.

“Nate has not been joining us in vlogging lately because of school. He is doing well with distance education, but of course, face to face is still better.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

Not every one is perhaps aware that Alcasid also have a traditional Christmas album, “Larawan ng Pasko,” released back in 1994. It contained original Christmas tracks, although it was bannered by a familiar ditty, “Ang Pasko ay Sumapit,” penned by National Artist Levi Celerio.

The 10-track holiday album, however, was not as embraced as Alcasid’s popular OPM ballads. Celerio also wrote another traditional Christmas tune, “Ang Aking Pamasko,” while Felipe de Leon gave “Payapang Daigdig” and Jun Malilin contributed “Araw ng Pasko.”

The album contained Alcasid’s personally written tracks, “Panginoon,” “Babalik Kaya Siya?,” as well as the upbeat ditty “Pasko, Paksiw,” that Alcasid composed with good friend Michael V, who also recorded the song with him.

Joey Albert contributed the track, “Batang Banal,” while Baby Gil and Joey Abando wrote “Pasko sa Puso Ko,” Minnith Mota penned “Pasko’y Pasalamatan” and Jimmy Borja was behind “Pagdating ng Pasko.”

The pay-per-view screening schedule for “Ogie and the Hurados” are December 11 (Friday) at 8 p.m., December 12 (Saturday) at 5 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and December 13 (Sunday) at 3 a.m., 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Related video: