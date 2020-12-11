‘Look at you, now look at me’: Melai’s Blackpink-inspired anniversary vow goes viral

Melai Cantiveros reads her renewal of vows to her husband Jason Francisco in the December 9 episode of ‘Magandang Buhay.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — There’s no doubt Melai Cantiveros is a Blink, or a fan of the K-pop supergroup Blackpink, going by her choice of words in her anniversary vows with her husband Jason Francisco.

In a clip that’s gone viral on Twitter, Cantiveros lifted lyrics from Blackpink’s hits, including “How You Like That,” “Kill This Love,” and “Ice Cream,” in professing her commitment to her husband.

“Now look at you, now look at me. How you like that?” she said, referring to their years together.

“Always kong ipagdarasal na for you and me, we will not kill this love… Pananatilihin kong maging sweet sa ‘yo like an ice cream chillin’, chillin’.”

As a bonus, Cantiveros also used lyrics from “Dynamite,” the global hit from BTS, another K-pop group.

Cantiveros and Francisco’s renewal of vows, on the occasion of their 7th anniversary, was first aired in the December 9 episode of “Magandang Buhay.”

On the same day, a viewer’s Twitter upload of a portion of the vows quickly made the rounds online, and as of writing already had some 54,000 likes, nearly 12,000 quote tweets, and 7,500 retweets.

The video, shared by user @whuaffee, reminded fans of Cantiveros’ original vow during their 2013 wedding, in which she similarly used lyrics. At the time, she quoted Pink’s “Just Give Me A Reason,” among other memorable tunes.

The love story of Cantiveros, 32, and Francisco, 33, has unfolded before the public eye since 2009, when their fun-loving friendship transitioned to romance during their stay in the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

They now have two children together.

