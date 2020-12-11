Kira Balinger, Grae Fernandez reveal their celebrity idols

MANILA -- "Ang sa Iyo ay Akin" star Kira Balinger considers Liza Soberano as her role model in showbiz.

Baringer along with love team partner Grae Fernandez talked about their respective showbiz idols on "Magandang Buhay" on Friday.

"For me po it's always been my Ate Liza po. Hindi po talaga nababago ang sagot ko ilang years. Kasi kahit na nasa taas na siya, sobrang successful na siya, she's still so, so humble and she really cares for her fellow countrymen," Balinger explained.

"If ever she did like a mistake, she would always like own up to it. She's very humble and I really aspire to be like her po," she added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

For his part, Fernandez said he is inspired by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Ako po ang pinaka-idol ko po talaga na actor ay si Leonardo DiCaprio kasi po makikita niyo, nung bata siya sobrang mapagmahal siya sa parents niya. Palagi niyang kasama 'yung nanay niya actually sa Oscars sa kahit anong red-carpet event," Fernandez shared.

"Nakikita ko 'yung ganung side ko kasi palagi kong kasama ko ang mom ko everytime. Ngayon po medyo strict tayo dahil may coronavirus siyempre hindi ko siya pwedeng kasama. Pero kasama ko ang mom ko every time na nagtatrabaho po ako, may mall show po ako. Nakikita ko po 'yung ganung bagay kay Leonardo. Tapos humanitarian na siya, he cares about the world and environment. 'Yung mga ganung aspeto po talaga nakikita ko," added Fernandez, the son of former matinee idol Mark Anthony Fernandez.

Currently, Balinger and Fernandez are proving that they are young responsible adults on ABS-CBN's hit series "Ang sa Iyo ay Akin."

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” airs new episodes weeknights and is accessible via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).

Related video: