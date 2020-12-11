KathNiel to star in Ben&Ben’s new music video for 'Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay'

MANILA — If their previous music videos are anything to go by, then prepare those tissues.

Ben&Ben have announced their next music video for their heartbreaking hit, “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay,” will star Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

The song is about a couple, their failing love, and a realization that it was worth it despite the lack of a happy ending. “Hindi ba, pangako mo nung una/ Tiwala’y iingatan/ Baka naman sa susunod na habang buhay,” the lyric goes.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The band’s first teaser visual for the video —a poster with a blurred picture of Bernardo and Padilla holding hands— listed Jorel Lising as its director and that it was written by Juan Miguel Severo.

OFFICIAL TEASER POSTER

Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay MV

Kathniel x Ben&Ben x Juan Miguel Severo #SaSusunodNaHabangBuhayMVPoster pic.twitter.com/cYBuOgFcGG — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) December 11, 2020

dream collab. a Kathniel x Ben&Ben MV. story by Juan Miguel Severo. directed by Jorel Lising. comes out next week.@bernardokath @imdanielpadilla @TheRainBro pic.twitter.com/HHdaqTdOGj — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) December 9, 2020

It is set to come out next week.