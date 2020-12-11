'Hello, Love, Goodbye' leads nominees as Luna Awards to push through Dec. 18

MANILA -- Amid the pandemic and financial setbacks, the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) has decided to hold the 38th edition of the Luna Awards on December 18.

The Judy Ann Santos-starrer “Mindanao” and Kathryn Bernardo- Alden Richards blockbuster “Hello, Love, Goodbye” lead the nominees list released by FAP director general Vivian Velez.

The awards night will have a virtual set-up with live announcements of winners and pre-taped segments like the opening number of Isay Alvarez and Robert Sena performing the Luna theme song “Bukas May Liwanag Rin.” It will air on UNTV with live Zoom set-ups of hosts, nominees and winners.

“We really wanted to cancel it but other stakeholders prevailed, stressing that we need to boost the industry, which is one of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic," Velez told ABS-CBN News Friday.

“It’s difficult because of our financial problems and the situation is toxic but we are fortunate because we got the support of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, the National Commission for the Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and some special people who volunteered to help us on honorarium basis. Kailangan talaga ng morale booster and our voices to be heard!”

Nominated for best picture are "Quezon’s Game," "Verdict," "Mindanao," "Kontradiksyon," and "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

Earning best director nominations are Matthew E. Rosen ("Quezon’s Game"), Brillante Mendoza ("Mindanao"), Cathy Garcia-Molina ("Hello, Love, Goodbye"), Glenn Barit ("Cleaners"), and Arden Rod Condez ("John Denver Trending").

For the best actress award, Judy Ann Santos ("Mindanao") and Kathryn Bernardo ("Hello, Love, Goodbye") will slug it out with Sylvia Sanchez ("Jesusa"), Ruby Ruiz ("Iska"), and Shamaine Buencamino ("Sunshine Family").

The best actor contenders are Raymond Bagatsing ("Quezon’s Game"), Louise Abuel ("Edward"), Gio Gahol ("Sila-Sila"), Jansen Magpusao ("John Denver Trending"), and the late Kristoffer King ("Verdict").

Best supporting actor nominees include Elijah Canlas ("Edward"),

Dido de la Paz ("Edward"), Topper Fabregas ("Sila-Sila"), Ketchup Eusebio ("Mindanao"), and Soliman Cruz ("Iska").

For best supporting actress, the nominees are Dolly de Leon ("Verdict"), Meryll Soriano ("John Denver Trending"), Angie Castrence ("Iska"), Ella Cruz ("Edward"), and child star Yuna Tangog ("Mindanao").

The list of other nominees follows:

Best Screenplay: Dean Rosen ("Quezon’s Game"), Raymund Ribay Gutierrez ("Verdict"), Honeylyn Joy Alipio ("Mindanao"), Njel de Mesa ("Kontradiksyon"), and Carmi Raymundo ("Hello, Love, Goodbye")

Best Cinematography: Matthew E. Rosen ("Quezon’s Game"), Kara Moreno ("Edward"), Noel Teehankee ("Hello, Love, Goodbye"), Joshua Reyes ("Verdict"), and Odyssey Flores ("Mindanao")

Best Production Design: Rowella Talusig ("Quezon’s Game"), Alvin Francisco ("Edward"), Norico Santos ("Hello, Love, Goodbye"), Whammy Alcazaren & Thessa Tang ("Sila-Sila"), and Ryan Faustino ("Mindanao").

Best Editing: Reuben Joseph Aquino ("Quezon’s Game"), Diego Marx Dobles ("Verdict"), Njel de Mesa ("Kontradiksyon"), Marya Ignacio ("Hello, Love, Goodbye"), and Joyce Bernal, J. R. Cabrera & Thop Nazareno ("Edward").

Best Sound Design: Anglea Pereyra ("Quezon’s Game"), Allen Roy Santos ("Edward"), Njel de Mesa, Therese Padua, Dominic Benedicto, & Deo Van Fidelson ("Kontradiksyon"), Nicole Amores & RJ Cantos ("Cleaners"), and Albert Michael Idioma ("Pailalim")

Best Musical Scoring: Dean Rosen ("Quezon’s Game"), Njel de Mesa, Jopper Ril & Johan Macaraeg ("Kontradiksyon"), Jessie Lazaten ("Hello, Love, Goodbye"), Teresa Barrozo ("Pailalim"), and Teresa Barrozo ("Mindanao")

Directed by Njel de Mesa, the Luna Awards will also honor NCCA chair Nick Lizaso as the recipient of the FPJ Memorial Award; and the late showman German Moreno as the recipient of the Lamberto Avellana Memorial Award.

The winners will be determined by seven jurors chosen by the FAP leadership from the directors, scriptwriters, production designers, cinematographers and sound and editors guilds of the academy. The seventh juror comes from the Actors PH organization headed by Dingdong Dantes.

Related video: