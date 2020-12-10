From chopper commute to fine dining, Ivana and Mimiyuuuh try 'sosyal' date in hilarious vlog

Ivana Alawi and Mimiyuuuh share a light moment in the actress’ YouTube vlog released on Thursday. YouTube: Ivana Alawi

MANILA — With no less than a chopper bringing them, Ivana Alawi and Mimiyuuuh tried, but admittedly failed, to keep a “sosyal” image as they tried flew to lunch at a posh restaurant in Tagaytay.

The trip marked the first collaboration of the YouTube stars, who donned fashionable outfits inspired by the Netflix series “Emily in Paris.”

Served a full course meal, the two did not hide their awe with the dishes and even rated them.

“Hala, English sila!” Alawi said at one point, referring to the waiters speaking to them in the language.

Alawi and Mimiyuuuh took that as a challenge to converse in English, too, for the duration of their lunch. That undertaking didn’t last long, as they gave up after an initial struggle to find the correct words.

The lunch also saw the social media superstars discussing a range of topics, from their first impression of each other, to their taste in men.

Watch the entire vlog below: