Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson unite for 'Oh Santa!' live performance

Posted at Dec 10 2023 08:19 PM

Photo from Mariah Carey's X account.
Music icons Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson united for the first time for a live performance of the "Oh Santa!" remix since its release in 2020.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Carey posed a photo of the moment during their performance in New York.

"Grateful to have the gorgeous and talented, the Christmas angels, JHud and Ari join me on stage tonight @thegarden for our song 'Oh Santa! (Remix)'," Carey said in the caption.

This is Grande's first public performance since her Billboard performance with The Weeknd in 2021.

Carey originally released "Oh, Santa!" for her album "Merry Christmas II You" in 2010.

Ten years later, Carey called on Hudson and Grande to give a different twist to the track.

