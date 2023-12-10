Jed Madela mesmerizes fans in 20th anniversary concert

Jed Madela with Martin Nievera and Regine Velasquez in his 20th anniversary concert at Solaire. Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- In a night filled with soul-stirring melodies, Jed Madela serenaded his fans in celebration of his 20-year journey in the music industry.

The concert, named "Here & Now," took place in Solaire on Sunday night and proved to be a special occasion for Madela and his dedicated fans.

"You know, what I learned is people come and go. It's what you leave behind that matters," said Madela, who has become a household name after a career spanning two decades.

"Ako, I'm still blessed that I'm still here. Twenty years, ang dami ko na nakita. People come and go, I'm still blessed that I'm still here," he added. "One thing that I've learned is that you just have to love what you're doing, and love the people you're working with."

The concert featured several guest performers, including industry veterans Martin Nievera and Regine Velasquez who joined Madela onstage.

"Martin and I are so proud of you," said Velasquez, who expressed her excitement for Madela's 20th year in the music industry. "I am very, very proud of you. Thank you very much for having us here tonight."

"Alam niyo napakaraming mga singers who are coming out already … Pero parang sa paningin ko, parang nag-iisa lang 'yung boses ni Jed Madela," she added.