SF-based nonprofit tackles 'revisionism' in 29th year of honoring PH films

The Filipino Arts & Cinema, International (FACINE), a nonprofit media arts organization based in San Francisco, is celebrating its recent film festival and its impact on the community through the years.

"It's been really a watershed moment for the organization. We've been around for 29 years and that's a very long time. We are the longest-running Filipino festival outside of the Philippines and in the United States. It’s been very historical for us and moving into our 30th birthday, and in doing so, our theme this year is focused on revision," FACINE executive director Neil Torrefiel noted.

FACINE features thought-provoking full-length and short films that bravely tackle pressing Filipino issues and concerns.

The group's fundraising and marketing director, Maria Isabel Lopez, said "the theme now, Revision, is very much timely as with the current administration that we have. It's a very good line-up of films we have this year. There's one film about a kid who grew up in the camps. It's about the martial law era and there's another short film called Never Forget by Ida Anita del Mundo and it stars my daughter Mara Lopez and it’s about the Escalante massacre during martial law."

FACINE organizers say their films create a bridge between Filipino Americans and their Philippine roots.

"I don’t think that there are more sensible types of craft as film that could really communicate about culture, discourse and a variety of different topics," Torrefiel said.

Cinemalaya films 'Liway' and 'Respeto' were given gold awards at this year's FACINE. The Netflix animated film, 'Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story' bagged silver honors, while 'Arisaka' and 'Dreaming in the Red Light' were recognized as noteworthy.

On its 30th year next year, FACINE organizers are not only hoping to take advantage of reaching more audiences through the digital space, they are hoping to bring back in-person screening.