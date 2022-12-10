Screenshot from Prime Video.

MANILA — "Drag Den Philippines" is taking a different route in determining the next drag queen supreme.

In the premiere episode, it was revealed that no one will be eliminated and everyone will get the chance to showcase their talent in the competition.

Each week the winner of the round will be given the option to choose who they will battle in the "dragdagulan" showdown. The winner earns an advantage that could help them in the upcoming challenges.

During the first episode, Shewarma won the round with her "over the top" looks that impressed judges Manila Luzon, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Shewarma chose Aries Night for the "dragdagulan" and the latter won and was given the power to choose her partner and the pairings in the upcoming challenge.

Competing for the first season are O-A, Shewarma, NAIA, Pura Luka Vega, Lady Gagita, Barbie-Q, Maria Cristina, and Aries Night.

Hosted by Manila Luzon, "Drag Den Philippines" was launched last December 8 on Prime Video.

The show was unveiled in July 2021 as the “first-ever drag reality show” in the country, and by August held its auditions for aspiring queens.

However, it was “Drag Race Philippines,” the local version of the wildly popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” that first aired with Precious Paula Nicole winning the crown.

Manila Luzon made their international breakthrough via “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2011. They then appeared in two “All Stars” editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.

