MANILA — “Get ready for a crazy ride,” teases the creative team behind the long-gestating film “Ang Pagbabalik ng Kwago” (English title: “Leonor Will Never Die”), as it finally sets its world premiere at no less than the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

The Martika Escobar film will debut internationally as an entry in the World Dramatic Competition of the US event, which will run from January 20 to 30, 2022.

“Leonor Will Never Die” stars stage veteran Sheila Francisco as the title character, who is described as “an action film writer and director from the '80s who enters the world of her unfinished screenplay.”

Sheila Francisco stars in the Martika Escobar film ‘Leonor Will Never Die.’ Facebook: Martika Ramirez Escobar

Francisco was elated with the news of the film’s inclusion in the festival, which is now on its 43rd edition.

“You know that little film I posted about the other day? Well we finally got word that we will have our premier on Jan 21, 2022 at… the Sundance Film Festival. We’re going to Sundance!” she wrote on Facebook.