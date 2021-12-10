Actress Nadine Lustre poses for a photo during her guesting as a judge in ‘It’s Showtime’ in October 2019. FILE/Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Actress-singer Nadine Lustre has “retained her rights to decide” on her branding and image as an artist, in her settlement with Viva Artists Agency, ending a tumultuous feud that first unfolded in early 2020.

Lustre, 28, and Viva have “settled their legal issues under terms that are fair and mutually beneficial,” the actress’ counsels Atty. Gideon Peña and Atty. Eirene Jhone Aguila told ABS-CBN News in a statement on Friday.

“Nadine and Viva have agreed to continue their professional relationship on an exclusive basis until 31 December 2029 with Nadine retaining her rights to decide on matters in connection with her branding and image,” her camp said.

Viva, in its December 2020 lawsuit against Lustre, detailed its contracts with the actress. According to the talent agency, Lustre entered a 5-year, exclusive contract with Viva in 2009. That contract was renewed in 2014 for another 10 years, or until June 30, 2024. The same contract was then renewed for another 5 years in 2015, moving its end date to June 29, 2029.

Lustre made her showbiz breakthrough in 2014 via the Viva Films romcom “Diary ng Panget.” With her successful foray into both acting and music, Lustre earned the moniker “Multimedia Princess,” as she was dubbed by Viva.

As recently as 2019, she hauled successive best actress wins with her big-screen projects under Viva, cementing her status as an acclaimed performer, and a prized talent of the company.

Leading up to her announcement of having “terminated” her contract in January 2020, Lustre increasingly distanced herself from the wholesome image she had been known for as a ward of Viva.

After she declared being “self-managed” that same month, Lustre embraced a more mature image, notably through her music under Careless Music, and as seen in her fashion and creative outputs. She also continued to be an in-demand endorser, despite the controversial dispute with Viva.

Lustre’s camp on Friday said the actress and Viva have agreed “not to make any further comment on the matter, to avoid future misunderstandings.”

“For now, Nadine and Viva remain committed and focused on providing quality entertainment,” her counsels said.

Ahead of the settlement’s announcement on Friday, Lustre started working on a Viva Films project, with director Yam Laranas and actor Diego Loyzaga. The project has since been revealed to be the suspense thriller film “Greed.”