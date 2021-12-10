MANILA -- Axl, the son of actress Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica, celebrated his 2nd birthday on December 9.

On social media on Thursday, Padilla shared her birthday greeting for her youngest child.

"Happy birthday my little man. Mama loves you. I hope to always make you laugh. You make mama’s world so much more colorful. My little sunshine," Padilla wrote on her Instagram page.

In her most recent post, she uploaded more snaps of her son.

"As long as you’re happy, mama is happy. Happy 2nd birthday my sunshine," she told the boy.

The couple's eldest child Alas Joaquin is now 3 years old.

Just last July, Padilla's father Robin Padilla confirmed that her daughter and Abrenica parted ways because of third party.