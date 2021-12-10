Actress KC Concepcion attended the red-carpet premiere of “And Just Like That: Sex and The City" in New York.

The actress was invited as a special guest to the world premiere of the HBO Max Original series on December 9.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Concepcion shared snaps of her taken at the premiere.

Concepcion also shared a photo of her with some of the cast members of the hit US television series including lead star Sarah Jessica Parker. She also uploaded a photo of herself with Andy Cohen.

"And just like that… some new dreams I dreamed came true," Concepcion wrote.

In her most recent post, Concepcion thanked a team from Gucci for styling her for the red-carpet event.

The original stars of "Sex and the City" reunited on the red carpet to celebrate the release of their series reboot "And Just Like That."

The new 10-episode series will air on HBO Max from December 9 and brings back Chris Noth and Mario Cantone among other well-loved characters from the original show, according to the network. -- With report from Reuters; Reyma Buan-Deveza, ABS-CBN News