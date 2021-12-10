Home  >  Entertainment

IN PHOTOS: DonBelle, Angelica, Lovi, Janine lead 'iWantTFC Unwrapped'

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2021 09:25 PM | Updated as of Dec 10 2021 09:37 PM

Screenshots from ABS-CBN Entertainment
Some of the brightest Kapamilya stars gathered on Friday to surprise their fans with new projects for 2022 through the iWantTFC platform, including Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, Angelica Panganiban, Lovi Poe, and Janine Gutierrez.

The phenomenal loveteam Pangilinan and Mariano led the “He’s Into Her” cast on the blue carpet for the “iWantTFC: Unwrapped” as they released a teaser of what to expect in Season 2 next year. 

Joining DonBelle were Jeremiah Lisbo, Joao Constancia, Criza Taa, Kaori Oinuma, Vivoree Esclito, Ashley del Mundo, Gello Marquez, Dalia Verde, and director Chad Vidanes. 

Meanwhile, Panganiban also graced the event for her upcoming show with the streaming platform titled “The Goodbye Girl” which was directed by Derick Cabrido.

Also present in the announcement were other cast members Maris Racal, Elisse Joson, Barbie Imperial, JC de Vera, and RK Bagatsing.

New Kapamilya actresses Gutierrez and Poe looked radiant when they walked on the carpet in matching yellow dresses as they teamed up for “Sleep With Me.”

Esclito, Elmo Magalona and JC Alcantara have also something to offer next year on iWantTFC as they star in the third season of “Click, Like Share.”

The new generation of stars was also featured in the event as Anthony Jennings, Daniela Stranner, Oinuma, Alcantara, Zach Castañeda, CJ Salonga, and Esclito will banner the youth-oriented show “Tara, G!”

Francine Diaz also attended the gathering to promote “Bola Bola,” with acclaimed filmmaker JP Habac attached as director. 

Here are some of the photos during the blue carpet of iWantTFC which was also graced by ABS-CBN executives Cory Vidanes and Jamie Lopez.

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano of “He’s Into Her” on the blue carpet of the “iWantTFC: Unwrapped.” Screenshot

Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, Jeremiah Lisbo, Joao Constancia, Criza Taa, Kaori Oinuma, Vivoree Esclito, Ashley del Mundo, Gello Marquez, Dalia Verde, and director Chad Vidanes of “He’s Into Her” on the blue carpet of the “iWantTFC: Unwrapped.” Rise Artists Studio Instagram account

Lovi Poe and Janine Gutierrez of “Sleep With Me” on the blue carpet of the “iWantTFC: Unwrapped.” Dreamscape Entertainment Instagram account

Lovi Poe and Janine Gutierrez of “Sleep With Me” on the blue carpet of the “iWantTFC: Unwrapped.” Dreamscape Entertainment Instagram account

Lovi Poe, Janine Gutierrez, and director Samantha Lee of “Sleep With Me” on the blue carpet of the “iWantTFC: Unwrapped.” Dreamscape Entertainment Instagram account

Angelica Panganiban, Maris Racal, Elisse Joson, Barbie Imperial, JC de Vera, and RK Bagatsing of “The Goodbye Girl” on the blue carpet of the “iWantTFC: Unwrapped.” Dreamscape Entertainment Instagram account

Angelica Panganiban, Maris Racal, Elisse Joson, and Barbie Imperial of “The Goodbye Girl” on the blue carpet of the “iWantTFC: Unwrapped.” Dreamscape Entertainment Instagram account

Vivoree Esclito, Elmo Magalona, and JC Alcantara of “Click, Like, Share” on the blue carpet of the “iWantTFC: Unwrapped.” Dreamscape Entertainment Instagram account

Francine Diaz, Ashton Salvador, Danica Ontengco, and Analain Salvador of “Bola Bola” on the blue carpet of the “iWantTFC: Unwrapped.” Dreamscape Entertainment Instagram account

Francine Diaz of “Bola Bola” on the blue carpet of the “iWantTFC: Unwrapped.” Dreamscape Entertainment Instagram account

Ashton Salvador, Danica Ontengco, and Analain Salvador of “Bola Bola” on the blue carpet of the “iWantTFC: Unwrapped.” Dreamscape Entertainment Instagram account

Iana Bernardez and director Carlo Catu of “Misis Piggy” on the blue carpet of the “iWantTFC: Unwrapped.” Dreamscape Entertainment Instagram account

Anthony Jennings, Daniela Stranner, Oinuma, JC Alcantara, Zach Castañeda, CJ Salonga, and Vivoree Esclito of “Tara G!” on the blue carpet of the “iWantTFC: Unwrapped.” Rise Artists Studio Instagram account

