Screenshots from ABS-CBN Entertainment

Some of the brightest Kapamilya stars gathered on Friday to surprise their fans with new projects for 2022 through the iWantTFC platform, including Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, Angelica Panganiban, Lovi Poe, and Janine Gutierrez.

The phenomenal loveteam Pangilinan and Mariano led the “He’s Into Her” cast on the blue carpet for the “iWantTFC: Unwrapped” as they released a teaser of what to expect in Season 2 next year.

Joining DonBelle were Jeremiah Lisbo, Joao Constancia, Criza Taa, Kaori Oinuma, Vivoree Esclito, Ashley del Mundo, Gello Marquez, Dalia Verde, and director Chad Vidanes.

Meanwhile, Panganiban also graced the event for her upcoming show with the streaming platform titled “The Goodbye Girl” which was directed by Derick Cabrido.

Also present in the announcement were other cast members Maris Racal, Elisse Joson, Barbie Imperial, JC de Vera, and RK Bagatsing.

New Kapamilya actresses Gutierrez and Poe looked radiant when they walked on the carpet in matching yellow dresses as they teamed up for “Sleep With Me.”

Esclito, Elmo Magalona and JC Alcantara have also something to offer next year on iWantTFC as they star in the third season of “Click, Like Share.”

The new generation of stars was also featured in the event as Anthony Jennings, Daniela Stranner, Oinuma, Alcantara, Zach Castañeda, CJ Salonga, and Esclito will banner the youth-oriented show “Tara, G!”

Francine Diaz also attended the gathering to promote “Bola Bola,” with acclaimed filmmaker JP Habac attached as director.

Here are some of the photos during the blue carpet of iWantTFC which was also graced by ABS-CBN executives Cory Vidanes and Jamie Lopez.