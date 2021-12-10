Pinoy rock bands 6cyclemind and Gracenote have released new songs. Handout



Pinoy rock bands 6cyclemind and Gracenote have early Christmas presents for their fans as they released their latest songs just before 2021 ends.

As part of their 20th anniversary offering, 6cyclemind dropped their latest original song, “Langit”, which is a reminder about chasing one’s dreams.

"Langit" is written by Rye Sarmiento and Michael Wilson Lao, produced by 6cyclemind and recorded at Backdoor Recording Studio.

Watch more on iWantTFC

In July, the group joined the celebration of the 500th year since the Philippines was discovered by Europeans with a special music “Kinsentenyal.”

6cyclemind partnered with A Liter of Light, a social enterprise and global movement, where all their artist royalties from the song will be donated to the foundation.

The song “Kinsentenyal” was first uploaded on Facebook last June 12, Independence Day, featuring the lead vocalist of the group Tutti Caringal and lead guitarist Herbert Hernandez.

Meanwhile, Gracenote also surprised their supporters with a new song titled “Apektado” which was not announced or teased prior to the release.

Initially, the band had no plans to drop a new song this year since they are still promoting their fourth album "Small World" aside from pursuing other endeavors since the pandemic occurred.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The melancholic OPM track was recorded at Velvet Playground studio. Unlike “Small World,” they decided to set aside electronic elements for the latest music offering.

The two new songs are available on various music streaming platforms.

Related video: