MANILA -- Gary Valenciano said he feels at peace despite all the things he has gone through because of his deepened relationship with God through prayer.

The Kapamilya singer, who was named the first Asian ambassador of the Pray.com mobile app, shared how he has dealt with challenges during the pandemic in an interview on ANC's "Headstart" on Friday.

"The shows disappeared completely -- not just ABS-CBN but live performances, which is really what I do. That all disappeared for a while, but I think what I am saying reflects on what everybody else has gone through," he said.

"Suddenly, I became part of Pray.com and prayer really went on a different level because that's probably the only reason why I can look at you right now and say, 'I'm okay,'" he added.

"There's so much peace right now not because the numbers are declining with regard to COVID cases, but simply God proved himself through the darkest of times in my life."

Valenciano, who has diabetes, faced a lot of challenges from undergoing open heart surgery in 2018 and the removal of cancer tumor.

Aside from the non-renewal of ABS-CBN franchise, he was also exposed to the deadly virus. His wife Angeli, their children, and other relatives were tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer said he is thankful that "fear did not overcome me" and that he allowed his faith "to try and dominate the way I look at life."

"When I got the 2018 health scare both times... I don't know. It wasn't me, probably it was God reminding me, 'Gary I got you. No matter how dark or how hard the winds may blow, I got you,'" he said.

Check out Valenciano's full interview on "Headstart" below: