Photo from Francine Diaz's Instagram account



Young actress Francine Diaz has reached another milestone in her career, this time as YouTube content creator as she surpassed the 1-million mark in terms of subscribers.

The actress needed only five months to grow her channel “Simply Francine” in the video-sharing platform.

“Sobrang grateful ko po sa inyong lahat for supporting #SimplyFrancine since our launch last July 24. In just a few months, we’ve reached a milestone,” she said as she thanked everyone who supported her as a vlogger.

“Sa lahat ng pumayag ko po maka-collab, kay sir John and tita Nenette who encouraged me to start vlogging again, to my whole family and to my digital team, the best kayo. Maraming salamat,” she added.

After the success of the primetime teleserye “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” the young actress is also set to topbill a new series, “Bola Bola,” with acclaimed filmmaker JP Habac attached as director.

Producer Dreamscape Entertainment unveiled the project Thursday, through a photo of a virtual story conference gathering its cast and creative team.

“Bola Bola,” which has the tagline “Cook, Feed, Love, Repeat,” is an iWantTFC original series which will premiere exclusively on the Kapamilya streaming platform.

“Bola Bola” marks Diaz’s first lead role in a series apart from her established love team with Kyle Echarri and The Gold Squad, the teen quartet which was launched via the hit afternoon drama “Kadenang Ginto” in 2018.