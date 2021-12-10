BTS’ V breaks internet with unreleased love song

BTS’ V

BTS vocalist Kim Taehyung swept ARMYs off their feet with with a glimpse of an unreleased love song.

On Friday, the baritone, also known as V, uploaded a clip of himself driving around Hawaii with an untitled melodic track that featured his distinct voice blasting through the speakers.

“That’s a song I wrote a while ago but the vibe was so good,” the idol explained in a post on Weverse.

V captioned the series of snippets, which he shared via Instagram story, by spelling out “I love u.”

Although the post absolutely had no production treatment, it was enough to have fans fall head over heels with the heartfelt piece.

Fans headed into a frenzy with several trends relating to the love song rocketed to the top of Twitter trends.

The tropical wind blowing V’s curls as he cruised in a convertible with his husky voice taking over was nothing short of cinematic.

But more than his mesmerizing vocals and captivating visuals, the structure of the song itself was the showstopper.

V successfully translated the verses that perfectly capture the feelings of a romantic ready to go at odds with the world for love, into a soothing melody that transcends language.

The record is another addition to the crooner’s growing list of stunning self-penned pieces.

V, for instance, is the mastermind behind “Blue and Grey,” BTS’ critically acclaimed pensive hit from their 2020 album “BE,” as well as “Sweet Night,” the record-breaking global OST of the popular K-drama “Itaewon Class.”

The cut is the second record V surprised ARMYs with amid the pandemic.

Earlier in April, the singer teased fans with a snippet of an alluring piece he merely captioned with “Sleep.”

It is unclear whether the record will be released as part of the idol’s much-anticipated mixtape.

One thing is sure though, the captivating untitled track took the ARMY’s (already massive) expectations several notches higher.

Read the transcribed lyrics here:

Travel with me

Don’t you want to get away?

Don’t you want to run away?

I can take you to anywhere

Ride with me anyway

4 am in the night

Sunrise is on the way

Just take [a hold] of me

Cause I’m ready

In the light, my guide, us to million stars

My love, just hold my hand

The end is you and I, and clouds that disappear, so hold on tight

And in the end, I wanna show you what happiness is

And show you all my colors to you

Just tell me you love me then I could give everything

Then that will be the best part of me

Oh, oh

Shake my hand let’s promise

When the heart misses when we are not there

OK now we’re gonna make it

I love you it's so easy

Which is the only thing you ever wanted

I'm gonna prepare

You shout at me, baby