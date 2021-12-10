Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

Actress Alexa Ilacad was baffled by a negative comment her fellow housemate Benedix Ramos received on Kumu which appeared to be alluding to her.

During a task wherein housemates were given the chance to hear positive and negative thoughts from the public, the celebrity contestants chose to hear the bad messages about them.

One of the comments Ramos received was criticizing him for speaking ill about “a woman who already has an established showbiz career.”

Ramos, who had an idea where the comment was stemming from, immediately explained that it might be about Ilacad when he was still thinking why the actress was avoiding her before.

“Siguro ito yung mga panahon na ba't kaya di ako pinapansin ni Alexa. From there, 'sorry to burst your bubble' yun yung pinagmulan niyan,” Ramos said.

Watch more on iWantTFC

But Ilacad had a different interpretation on the message, as she recently had a conversation with Eian Rances, who felt he was being used by the actress.

Ramos was earlier caught talking to Rances about the possibility of the actress capitalizing on his popularity on Kumu and trying to make a loveteam inside the house.

“Di ko na alam kung ano po ang totoo o hindi. Binibigyan ko na lang po siya ng benefit of the doubt,” Ilacad told Big Brother.

After the task that irked some housemates, Ramos approached Ilacad to clear the air.

But the doubtful Ilacad still opened up about her side and asked: “Bakit may career? Baka may sinasabi ka about me na masama. Ewan ko kung nag-usap kayo ni Eian na ‘si Alexa ganito yan eh…’”

Ramos was quick to debunk the idea. He even included Rances in the conversation to defend his side.

Watch more on iWantTFC

In the end, Ilacad, who was still puzzled by the comment, decided to believe Ramos' explanation for now.

“Pipiliin ko na lang muna sa mga sinabi niyang rason para hindi magbago yung pagkikitungo ko sa kanya,” the actress said.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

