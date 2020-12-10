WATCH: Vice Ganda asks Kim Chiu for a message to her ex and his new GF

Kim Chiu and Vice Ganda share how they would react to crossing paths with their exes and their current partners in the December 9 episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Often the target of teasing on “It’s Showtime,” Kim Chiu wasn’t spared yet again when the topic of exes came up on the noontime program.

The conversation about crossing paths with an ex-partner happened during the Tawag ng Tanghalan segment, when a quarterfinalist, Luis Gragera, shared his own experience.

Gragera was being interviewed by Vice Ganda and Vhong Navarro, while Chiu was seated in the audience area — but the actress was still thrown a question on the same topic.

“Ikaw, Kim Chiu, nakasalubong mo siya, magkasama silang dalawa,” Vice Ganda said, prompting her to imagine what she would tell her ex-boyfriend and his current girlfriend.

Laughing, Chiu quipped, “E ‘di kayo na!”

When Navarro joined the teasing and gave the hypothetical situation of crossing paths at a mall, Chiu gave a variation of her answer, saying, “Kakalabitin ko, ganiyan, ‘E ‘di, wow!’”

Chiu didn’t let pass the opportunity to ask Vice Ganda the same question, given the comedian’s own dating history being similarly controversial.

Vice Ganda opted to imagine a message specifically for the current partner of his ex: “Pakisabi sa jowa mo, salamat. Salamat dahil noon, ako ‘yung pinili niyang i-give up. At noong pinili niya akong i-give up, nakatagpo ako ng level up.”

“Gusto ko rin ganiyan!” Chiu said right after.

Neither Chiu nor Vice Ganda mentioned the other’s ex-partner whom they were referring to.

Chiu previously made headlines when she was made to like several Instagram posts of her ex-boyfriend and former co-star Gerald Anderson, as part of the “Mas Testing” segment.

Anderson is rumored to be in a relationship with his “Between Maybes” co-star Julia Barretto.

