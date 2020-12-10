'Through Night and Day' is most popular Pinoy title on Netflix PH in 2020

MANILA -- Paolo Contis and Alessandra de Rossi’s movie “Through Night and Day” is the most popular Filipino title on Netflix Philippines this 2020.

The movie tells the love story between Ben (Contis) and Jen (De Rossi), a couple who travels to Iceland before getting married.

But instead of it becoming the dream vacation they envisioned, it gradually turns into a bickering-filled nightmare that brings out their worst sides, making them second-guess their relationship.

The film first came out commercially in 2018 but it was pulled out from cinemas after only three days.

With its Netflix release in July, "Through Night and Day" became the top trending movie on the streaming platform in the Philippines.

Aside from “Through Night and Day,” other Filipino stories also ruled the screens in 2020 including “Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story,” “Alter Me” and “Finding Agnes.”

These three movies became available on the streaming platform only late this year.

Meanwhile, the other Pinoy movies that trended in 2020 are “Ang Pangarap Kong Holdap,” “Love the Way U Lie,” “Once Before,” “On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets,” “Ordinary People,” “The Hows of Us,” “Jowable,” “How She Left Me,” “Unforgettable,” “Just a Stranger,” and “Cuddle Weather.”

