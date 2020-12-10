‘Pakihanda ang puso’: First look at new film from ‘I’m Drunk, I Love You’ director

MANILA — He’s known for directing the hit film, “I'm Drunk, I Love You.”

And it looks like JP Habac is back with another heartbreaker, this time tapping JC Santos and Janine Gutierrez as his lead stars.

As seen in a post from producer TBA Studios this week, cameras have started rolling for “Dito at Doon.”

“Pakihanda ang puso,” the caption teased.

Little is known about the plot of “Dito at Doon,” but knowing that Habac managed to get Santos and Gutierrez on board is enough to get plenty of fans excited.

Both actors are coming off acclaimed projects, with Gutierrez notably winning the Gawad Urian best actress for “Babae at Baril.” Santos, on the other hand, starred in the musical “Lam-Ang,” which was the most-awarded production at this year’s Gawad Buhay Awards.

Pictures from the set of “Dito at Doon” shows Gutierrez and Santos, as their characters, sharing a drink. Habac’s caption for it provides a glimpse into what’s happening.

🎶 ‘pag lasing dun ka lang malambing...🎶#DitoAtDoon

Kuha ni Elijah Gador pic.twitter.com/yQgjiNplnB — JP Habac (@jphabac) December 10, 2020

There's currently no release date for “Dito at Doon.”

