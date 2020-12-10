Nash Aguas shares birthday message for 'boss' Mika dela Cruz

MANILA -- Actor Nash Aguas took to social media to greet his girfriend, actress Mika dela Cruz, who turned 22 on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Aguas expressed his support and love for the actress, whom he calls his "boss."

"Lagi lang ako nasa likod mo, susuportahan ka. I love you," he told dela Cryz.

Aguas and dela Cruz marked their second anniversary as a couple last October.

According to Aguas, he pursued Dela Cruz, who is his childhood crush, for a year before they officially became a couple.

"'Yung iyak ko po noon [noong sinagot ako] parang pang-'TV Patrol.' Kasi ang istorya noon, noong bata po ako crush na crush ko siya. Siya (Mika), sobrang takot sa ate niya kaya tinatarayan niya ako. So dumating ang point na napagod ako," Aguas said at that time.

The two were once part of the now-defunct kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit."

Aguas was last seen on the ABS-CBN series "A Soldier's Heart," which ended its run last September.

