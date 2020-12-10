LOOK: Ellen Adarna spends quality time with son Elias in Amanpulo

MANILA – Ellen Adarna is making the most out of the free time she has by spending it with her two-year old son, Elias Modesto.

Based on her latest Instagram updates, the two are currently on a beach getaway in the island paradise of Amanpulo.

With just the two of them on vacation, Adarna shared a couple of snaps of their bonding moments, which include swimming by the beach and by the pool, and playing and running around Amanpulo’s pristine white sand beach.

Adanra likewise posted some pictures of her alone, saying she would not know what to do if camera timers were not invented.

Adarna, 32, in the past would rarely post photos of Elias Modesto, save for the boy’s birthday in June and other special occasions.

Adarna, however, previously said she has fully embraced the role of being a mother. An in-demand actress and model prior to settling down, Adarna said she has no plans of resuming her showbiz career, at least “not in the next seven years.”

“I want to be with my son in his formative years. I'm a very hands-on mom,” she said in an April interview.

Adarna has a co-parenting setup with John Lloyd Cruz, with their son staying twice a week with his father and the remaining days with his mother, according to the actress.

