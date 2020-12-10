Ina Raymundo, husband mark 18th wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Actress Ina Raymundo and her husband Brian Poturnak celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, December 9, the actress greeted her Canadian husband on their special day.

"Happy 18th Anniversary to my Rock but more of 'The Rock'! I love you. Let’s celebrate with the kiddos," Raymundo told her husband.

The couple have five children: Erika, Jakob, Mikaela, Anika, and Minka.

In a previous interview on "Tonight with Boy Abunda, Raymundo called her husband the "man of her dreams."

"'Yung asawa ko siya yung the man of my dreams. Alam ng asawa ko na he's the one," she told Abunda.