Did you know? Korean series 'Start Up' inspires Sponge Cola's new song

MANILA – Yael Yuzon has only seen three Korean dramas to date and one of them is the currently trending Netflix series “Start Up.”

In an interview with Cosmo.ph, the Sponge Cola frontman revealed he first learned about the series after seeing a couple of scenes while his wife Karylle was watching it.

"Ang una ko pang storyline na na-capture, hindi 'yong love story, 'yong father story: so he was pitching a business tapos nagdudugo 'yong ilong niya. What's happening? Doon ako unang na-intrigue. I'm sure some version of this story has been done," he said.

"Pero 'yong element lang na a corporate guy is pitching something, looking for investors, it's very now, it's very global, everything about this feels like it could happen. Except for the letters part, wala naman gumagawa noon masyado. It feels so grounded in truths happening within my circle of friends, pitching businesses, mga ganyan. Despite it happening thousands of miles away in Korea, feeling ko nangyayari rin 'yon [dito]," he added.

Little did he know, he would get hooked on “Start Up” and it would even inspire him to write a song for his band.

"'Di ba 'yong [ending ng] episode 9 nagtitigan sila sa mailbox. Tapos 'yong mukha ko, 'oh sh*t, oh sh*t, oh sh*t.' I walked to the guitar...and started writing. Tapos pina-edit ko lang 'yung lyrics sa bassist namin, 'yung strength ng bassist namin is Filipino writing e. A few tweaks here and there,” he said.

Three days later, Yuzon said they already recorded the song’s final version.

“Normally the process is, you write a song, you arrange it, and then you record it. And then it takes a while. Ito, nasulat ng Sunday or Saturday, pero na-record na ng Tuesday,” he said.

As of writing, the track is tentatively titled “Team Good Boy” since the song is told from the perspective of Ji Pyeong, who is dubbed the “good boy” in the series.

Explaining why they still have to determine the song’s final title, Yuzon said: "Feeling ko [‘Team Good Boy’] can limit kasi someone else's interpretation. It's a very common story.”

“Ako, off the top of my head I can name friends who went through something similar. You're just there, always there for someone. Taga-salo every time they fall. Pero never ka nakikita as anything romantic, friend-zoned ka e. Or in this situation, parang kuya-zoned, older cousin-zoned. Kasi alam naman ni Dal Mi na type siya ng guy e. I don't know what you call this zone. No man's land,” he added.

The track inspired by “Start Up” will be part of Sponge Cola’s upcoming album, which they have been working on during quarantine.

It is slated for an early 2021 release.

Read our K-drama review of "Start Up" here.

Related video: