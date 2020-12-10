'Best Christmas': Carlo Aquino shares holiday-themed photos with partner, daughter

MANILA – “Best Christmas.”

This is how Carlo Aquino would describe the upcoming holiday as he gets to spend it for the first time with his partner, Trina Candaza, and their baby daughter Enola Mithi.

Ahead of the special occasion, Aquino took to Instagram to share a holiday-themed photo shoot of their family.

As seen in the pictures, the three of them were wearing matching Christmas pajamas while posing for the cameras inside a studio that set up like a cozy home.

In both photos which Aquino shared, he and Candaza look like doting parents as they gaze at their baby daughter affectionately.

Aquino and Candaza welcomed their first child last September.

In an interview with ABS-CBN’s Darla Sauler that same month, Aquino said he now takes into consideration his partner and baby daughter in all the decisions that he makes because he is already a family man.

“Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam na hindi na 'yung sarili mo 'yung priority kung 'di 'yung mag-ina mo na, 'yung family mo. Ang sarap na nagtratrabaho ka para sa kanila. Kasi ito, future ng anak ko 'yung nakasalalay 'di ba? Siyempre gusto mo maging stable, maging maayos kung saan siya mag-aaral, 'yung mga ganung bagay,” he said.

Although he gets less sleep now looking after Enola Mithi, Aquino said he wants to spend every second with his daughter.

For now, Aquino said he and Candaza’s priority is to be the best parents and their wedding will come after.

