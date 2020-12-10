Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla celebrate son Axl's first birthday

MANILA -- The second child of celebrity couple Kylie Nicole Padilla and Aljur Abrenica has turned one.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday night, Padilla expressed her love for their son, Axl Romeo.

"Even though it was a traumatic birth experience I am thankful to God I have you. All this pain and sacrifice means I have you. Healthy and happy and so busy in your own little world. I’m lucky to be part of it. It’s all I could ever ask for. Mama, Papa and Kuya love you. Happy first birthday, first year of life," she wrote.

In her most recent post, Padilla also uploaded a photo collage of her and baby Axl.

The couple's eldest child Alas Joaquin is now 3 years old.

Abrenica and Kylie, Robin Padilla's daughter with Liezl Sicangco, were married in December 2018.



Abrenica was last seen in ABS-CBN's afternoon drama "Sandugo."

