WATCH: Over 30 Kapamilya artists sing in ABS-CBN 2023 Christmas ID recording video

MANILA — More than 30 ABS-CBN artists join voices to herald Christmas for Kapamilyas all over the world in the 2023 Christmas ID "Pasko ang Pinakamagandang Kwento".



ABS-CBN on Friday released the recording video of the yearly awaited song, a week after launching its star-studded music video.



Behind the song are lyricists Robert Labayen and Lawrence Arvin Sibug, music composers Kiko Salazar and Jonathan Manalo, and arrangers Theo Martel and Tommy Katigbak.



The 7-minute tune begins and ends with the voice of child singer Imogen in her first time singing for an ABS-CBN Christmas ID.



Opening with the line "Sa madilim na gabi, isinilang Siya sa mundo" —referring to the birth of Christ — the song celebrates the "best story ever told" with gratitude, Labayen said.

The 36 other vocalists include previous and regular Christmas ID singers Bamboo, Kathryn Bernardo, Yeng Constantino, Darren, Moira Dela Torre, Kyle Echarri, Sarah Geronimo, Jona, Juan Karlos, Klarisse, Jed Madela, Jolina Magdangal, Belle Mariano, Coco Martin, Martin Nievera, Daniel Padilla, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Donny Pangilinan, Piolo Pascual, Angeline Quinto, Erik Santos, KZ Tandingan, Gary Valenciano and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.



Noontime variety show "It's Showtime" was also represented in the song with all of its host cast joining credited singers Ogie Alcasid, Kim Chiu, Teddy Corpuz, Anne Curtis, Jhong Hilario, Imogen, Jugs Jugueta, Karylle, Vhong Navarro, and Vice Ganda.



Khimo Gumatay and Lyka Estrella also made their singing debuts in the ID.

"Pasko ang Pinakamagandang Kwento" features a bridge with English lyrics and a key jump at the climax — both last heard in the 2017 Christmas ID "Just Love Ngayong Christmas".



Departing from previous post-shutdown Christmas IDs, this year's song premiered first as a full music video only being followed later by the recording and lyric video.



Aside from again bringing together hundreds of ABS-CBN artists and personalities together on-site, the 2023 special ID also made history by including TV stations GMA Network, TV5, and A2Z — former competitors who all now carry ABS-CBN shows.







