Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola held an early first birthday celebration for their baby, Isabella Rose.

Present in the event were Rep. Ralph Recto and Vilma Santos along with Edu Manzano.

"We celebrated not just one but two birthdays last Sunday! We figured everyone would be busy during Rosie’s actual birthday, so we decided to celebrate earlier on MY birthday. Siyempre naman, may isa pa kaming party for her on the 28th," Mendiola said in the caption.

"So grateful for everyone who made it! Happy Birthday to us, my Rosieboo!" she added.

Manzano and Mendiola got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they announced two months later.

They welcomed their baby girl in December 2022.

