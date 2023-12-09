Watch more News on iWantTFC

When she was filming “Flora and Son,” Eve Hewson remembered how much she wanted to be a musician when she was younger.

"My relationship with music has always been so strong and such a big part of my life," she said. "But I was terrible at doing my scales and all of those things. And I found acting, and I completely let go of that part of my life and went into drama school and committed to this whole other world."

Hewson said the film reminded her of her childhood and her love for music.

Set in her native Dublin, Hewson plays Flora, the young mother who finds inspiration and unexpected common interest with her rebellious son through music.

Flora’s son is played by Orén Kinlan while Jack Reynor portrays her ex.

Hewson reflected on performing songs in the film, particularly “Meet in the Middle” and “High Life,” which are eligible for best song honors this award season.

"[It was] terrifying at the beginning," said Hewson when asked how she felt in acting and singing. "It was something that I wanted to do so badly. But it ended up being kind of the experience that Flora has. It opened me up as an actor spin singing to each other it was really special."

Hewson stars with Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the light-hearted film written and directed by John Carney, who also made the romantic musical movie “Once”.

Gordon-Levitt shared how he convinced Carney to cast him as a washed up Los Angeles musician, whom Flora hires as her online guitar teacher.

"Carney didn't think that I was the right person for the role at first because he thought he should hire a professional musician, like a great renowned singer," said Gordon-Levitt. "I was like, ‘No, no, no. Don't cast a rock star.’ This character should feel like a real guy who can also play and sing."

The actor said he admired Flora’s insistence to learn and make her life better.

"This is a story about a woman whose life is sort of off-kilter and who’s failing to connect with all the people in her life," said Gordon-Levitt. "And she finds a new meaning through learning to play the guitar, and I love that."

He added: "Life is so easy to kind of just take the path of least resistance and not try anything. But she tries. She keeps going. And that kind of meeting of a challenge, I think, is what makes life worth living."