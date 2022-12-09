Jodi Sta. Maria bagged the Best Actress award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards for portraying the role of a betrayed and vengeful wife in "The Broken Marriage Vow", the ABS-CBN adaptation of the British series "Doctor Foster," on Dec. 8, 2022 in Singapore. Photo courtesy of Deo Endrinal

Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria was at a loss of words when she accepted on Thursday her Best Actress trophy at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore.

Sta. Maria beat other actresses from different parts of Asia and was named Best Actress in a Leading Role for her outstanding performance in the ABS-CBN series "The Broken Marriage Vow."

The actress was visibly shocked when her name was called, hugging fellow Kapamilya star Dimples Romana tightly before going up on stage.

"This was so unexpected," she said while her voice started to crack.

She went on to thank ABS-CBN and BBC for enabling them to adapt the hit series "Doctor Foster" in the Philippines.

"Thank you to the Asian Academy, ABS-CBN, Dreamscape, BBC for allowing us to do the Philippine adaptation of 'Doctor Foster', our directors Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, my co-actors, the production team," Sta. Maria said.

"I would always say that it takes a village to be able to produce a wonderful series."

Sta. Maria tried to say more but admitted she could not find the words to express her gratitude for the recognition.

"I am loss for words. But again, thank you. This is the highlight of my year. Thank you, thank you. God, I give you back all the glory and praise," she concluded.

The top acting prize from the Asian Academy Creative Awards is the latest regional recognition for the Kapamilya series.

“The Broken Marriage Vow” also won Best Format Adaptation (Scripted) in Asia in the ContentAsia Awards 2022 held in Bangkok, Thailand last August.

Sta. Maria represented the Philippines in the 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards as one the 16 national winners named in September.

“The Broken Marriage Vow” was hailed national winner across six categories, including Best Adaptation of an Existing Format, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Jodi Sta. Maria, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Zaijian Jaranilla.

The primetime series also won Best Theme Song or Title Theme for “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” by Morissette, Best Editing for Rommel Malimban, and Best Promo or Trailer.

