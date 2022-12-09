MANILA -- Actor Raymart Santiago took to social media to congratulate Jodi Sta. Maria for winning the Best Actress award at Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore on Thursday.

The Kapamilya actress won the top acting prize for her performance as a betrayed and vengeful wife in "The Broken Marriage Vow," the ABS-CBN adaptation of the British series "Doctor Foster."

On Instagram Stories, Santiago congratulated the actress as he posted a snap of Sta. Maria actress holding her best actress trophy.

Raymart Santiago congratulates Jodi Sta. Maria. Screen grab: Instagram/@raymartsantiago

Sta. Maria and Santiago have kept a low profile since news of their relationship made the rounds in late 2020.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC