LOOK: BB Gandanghari visits brother’s grave in Manila

Photos from BB Gandanghari's Instagram account

MANILA – After missing the burial of her brother, BB Gandanghari made sure to pay tribute to Royette Padilla on her return to the Philippines.

Gandanghari visited the grave of her brother together with their mother, Eva Cariño, based on a clip she uploaded on her Instagram account.

In the caption, she called her homecoming as bittersweet.

“Coming home is seeing the living and those who have passed. I miss my kuya Royet, ArikiSan, my brother in law whom I have always considered my father figure and my favorite nephew, Jack Jack,” she said.

“I pray for your souls, may you rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, she also prayed for her family’s stronger ties.

“Togetherness is precious… family ties that bind. Lots of food and laughter that brings joy to this otherwise lonely heart in a foreign land. My heart is filled, my soul refreshed. God is good… all the time,” she added.

Last April, Gandanghari confirmed that she is now an American citizen after years of residing in the United States.

More than five years ago, a Los Angeles court approved the name and gender change documents of Gandanghari.

Gandanghari, then Rustom Padilla, first came out of the closet during the celebrity edition of the ABS-CBN reality show "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2006. In one of the most memorable moments of the popular reality TV show, Padilla admitted to fellow housemate Keanna Reeves that he is gay.

Padilla eventually decided to take the name BB Gandanghari and in an interview with "Tapatan ni Tunying" in July 2014, clarified that she is a transgender woman and not gay.

