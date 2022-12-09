Kyle Echarri excited to start shooting movie with Piolo Pascual

MANILA -- Singer-actor Kyle Echarri shared his excitement for his first lead role in the upcoming movie "The Ride" with fellow Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual.

In Star Magic's Inside News, Echarri said he will start shooting the film with Pascual after his event in Dubai.

"Pagdating ko po sa Pilipinas ay didiretso po ako sa set ng 'The Ride,' movie po namin ni Papa P, Piolo Pascual. Sobrang excited po ako na mapanood niyo po mga kababayan, mga Kapamilya," Echarri said.

"Abangan niyo po. Magshoo-shooting na po kami. It's going to be our first day, the day that I get back so I am so excited," Echarri added.

Last week, Echarri along with other Star Magic artists Angeline Quinto, AC Bonifacio, Eric Nicolas, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano flew to Dubai for a show and a meet-and-greet.

Echarri, a former "The Voice Kids" contestant and "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, is best known for his role in the 2018 series "Kadenang Ginto."

In 2019, Echarri with actress Francine Diaz starred in their debut film "Silly Red Shoes," which was streamed exclusively on iWant.

Echarri had just starred in the youth-oriented musical series "Lyric and Beat."

He also played young Apollo in the new series "The Iron Heart," who is portrayed by Richard Gutierrez as an adult.

