MANILA -- Veteran singer and comedienne Fe de los Reyes is excited to return again to the country next year to do more shows, songs and promotions.

De los Reyes, who is now based in the United States, had just finished her show "All About Love" with Kuh Ledesma and Odette Quesada, which was held last Dec. 2 and 3 at Newport World Resorts.

"I am coming back next year for more concerts, TV shows, basta I can stay longer here. My husband is retiring na at gumradweyt na ang mga anak ko. I'd been in the States for almost 30 years. 'Di ako rito maka-stay ng matagal kasi may mga anak ko. But now my youngest is already graduating from nursing and I said, 'Uy, pwede na kaming lumarga ni Papa,'" said De los Reyes, who who is turning 64 on December 13.

"I am very blessed kasi hanggang sa Amerika ay ginagawa ko pa rin (ang pag-perform). I'm very active, I never stopped. Life is maybe different in the States... but okay ang buhay ko roon, okay kami roon," she told ABS-CBN News in an interview on Friday.

The veteran performer is hoping to do a collaboration with her fellow comediennes Mitch Valdez and Nanette Inventor.

"Nami-miss ko sila, sina Mitch Valdez, Nanette Inventor, 'yung mga comediennes dito and I would like to collab with whoever wants to collaborate with me, why not? I am very open, excited ako," she said.

De los Reyes is also set to release a single, her version of the 1994 song entitled "Hoy, Ikaw Na Naman" next year.



The song, which depicts the typical and romantic Filipina who likes to play hard to get, was composed by prolific songwriter-singer Cecile Azarcon-Inocentes. It is set for release on January 6, on various music streaming platforms worldwide under under RJA Productions LLC.

"It's a very upbeat song parang medyo makikay na kanta. It's about a Filipino na pakipot, hard to get. It's a song that suits my personality. It's very makikay. Bagay ang beat sa akin. 'Yung beat was arranged by Lorrie Ilustre. I think bumagay sa akin," De los Reyes said.

"I like to sing this sa mga kaababaihan ngayon. I have daughters. Minsan you have to play hard to get, lalo na for the youth now -- 'wag ibigay kaagad. This one is like, you like the guy but give him a hard time," said De Los Reyes, who started her music career in 1979 as part of the show band Music and Magic with Ledesma.

In 1987, De los Reyes turned solo and became known for her unique one-woman-comedy-cum-dance-musical acts.

She moved to the US in 1993 at the height of her career when she decided to start her own family.

"Hoy, Ikaw Na Naman" was recorded and was first released in 1994 by Ciel Perlas as part of an all-Azarcon-penned album "Ciel at Azarcon" under Viva Records.

“My being homesick inspired to write this song,” said Azarcon-Inocentes, whose family migrated to the US in 1984. Azarcon is behind the hits "I Think I’m In Love," "Reaching Out," "Even If," "So, It’s You," and "Special Memory," among others.

According to De los Reyes, who is a good friend of Azarcon, recording "Hoy, Ikaw Na Naman" actually started from their "biruan."

"Nung 2017, she had concert in Seattle, pinakanta niya sa akin ang tawag pa nga namin ay 'Pakipot,' but now it's called 'Hoy, Ikaw Na Naman.' Just last year sabi niya, 'Fe, i-record na natin.' Sabi ko, 'Game.' I'm not a recording star or recording artist, but for me to have a Cecille Azarcon song, I think it's an honor. Pinipili niya kung sino ang kakanta, I think it suits me," De los Reyes said.



De los Reyes's last single was the popular holiday song "Abakada ng Pasko."