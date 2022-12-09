Dolly de Leon bags nomination at Satellite Awards

MANILA -- Filipina actress Dolly de Leon is nominated in the 2022 Satellite Awards given by the International Press Academy (IPA).

She is in the running for best supporting actress for her performance in the movie "Triangle of Sadness."

De Leon is competing against Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"), Jean Smart ("Babylon"), Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Claire Foy ("Women Talking") and Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All at Once").

"Triangle of Sadness" is also competing in the Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical and original screenplay categories.

The Satellite Awards is an award ceremony honoring the year's outstanding performers, films and television shows, presented by the IPA.

Since “Triangle of Sadness,” countless doors have opened for De Leon, a stage veteran who had mostly been known for her supporting roles on the small and big screens. For one, she signed up with a US talent agency in June, and is expected to essay more international roles.

But perhaps most exciting for new followers of De Leon is the prospect of her Academy Award nomination, or better yet, an Oscar in hand that would make history for Filipino actors.