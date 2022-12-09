MANILA -- Pinoy rock band Ben&Ben are bring their talent overseas once again as they are set to perform in the upcoming Clockenflap, Hong Kong's biggest international outdoor music and arts festival, in March 2023.

Ben&Ben will join the long list of international performers in the first wave of the music festival at the Central Harbourfront from March 3 to 5, 2023. They are slated to grace the stage on the last day.

Meanwhile, topping the bill as the Friday night headliners are British rock icons Arctic Monkeys, who will play in Hong Kong for the first time fresh from the release of their seventh studio album, The Car.

Alex Turner & Co. will be joined on Friday by French synth-rockers Phoenix, who return to the city for the first time since 2014, and Hong Kong hip-hop don YoungQueenz.

Saturday will welcome French multi-instrumentalist FKJ and Norwegian folk-pop duo Kings of Convenience to the stage, while Sunday will be lit up by Canadian-Japanese singer-songwriter Milet, German electronic supergroup Moderat (Modeselektor and Apparat combined), and Japanese experimental rock legends MONO.

Other highlights include Canadian indie darlings Men I Trust (Fri), Thai favourites Three Man Down (Sun) and HYBS (Sat), Japanese indie rockers Hitsujibungaku (Sat), British jazz quintet Ezra Collective (Sun), Hong Kong rapper Tyson Yoshi (Sat), American indie soul project Ginger Root (Sat), and hotly-tipped Taiwanese singer- songwriter LÜCY (Sat).

Overall, 30 acts have been revealed in the first wave announcement.

Early bird tickets, priced at HK$1,480 for a three-day pass, or HK$980 for single day, are available from www.clockenflap.com until December 22, 2022, with prices rising in phases between December 23 and the festival dates.

Here is the complete list of performers for the first wave: