MANILA -- OPM icon Basil Valdez is set to hold a benefit concert "Sundan Ang Bituin" for the homeless children in Manila.

In ANC's "Headstart" on Friday, Fr. Matthieu Dauchez, executive director of Tulay ng Kabataan Foundation, said the concert will happen this December 16 at the Music Museum in Greenhills, San Juan at 8 p.m.

Watch more News on iWantTFC





"It's Christmas na and we are celebrating in fact a homeless child, Jesus was a homeless child. We all love Jesus and it means that we all love the poor and we all love Basil Valdez. So we should all join to celebrate Christmas and be there for street children, for the homeless children. I think it's not consistent to say I love Jesus if I do not love the homeless children," Fr. Dauchez said.

"You know people are afraid because of the COVID-19 ... everyone is fearing this COVID. Let us show that like mga pastol talagang lalapit tayo kay Hesus, hindi tayo matatakot," he added.

Tulay ng Kabataan is the foundation that Pope Francis visited in 2015.

It is a non-government organization that aims to save Metro Manila’s street children from begging, drugs and prostitution.

"Pope Francis showed that we have to be there for the poorest among the poor," Fr. Dauchez reminded.