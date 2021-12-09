No Rome. Handout

MANILA -- Filipino indie artist No Rome has finally released his debut album “It’s All Smiles.”

He recorded all the tracks of the album in a small apartment in Manila after the pandemic prevented him from returning to the UK.

No Rome also dropped the video for “Remember November,” which was shot in Manila and directed by Paco Raterta.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The first track from “It’s All Smiles,” which No Rome released in October, was “When She Comes Around.”

“It’s All Smiles” consists of other songs about No Rome returning to his roots, he said, both in terms of location and influences.

Here is the complete track list of “It's All Smiles”:

Space Cowboy

How Are You Feeling?

I Want U

ITS NOT LOV33 (Winter In London)

When She Comes Around

Secret Beach

Issues (After Dark)

Remember November / Bitcrush Yr Life

A Place Where Nobody Knows

Everything