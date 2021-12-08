MANILA — Are screen veteran Ai Ai delas Alas and her husband Gerald Sibayan moving to the United States?

This was the question to the comedienne early this week, after she shared a photo of her arrival at the Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Referring to signage at the airport that reads, “Your Journey Begins With Us,” delas Alas wrote, “Parang para sa amin ang caption. Yes, North Virginia here we come. Our journey begins here.”

“Thank you dear Lord and Mother Mary we landed safely. Love you, my darling. This is it, start na ng buhay natin together,” she added.

Delas Alas’ caption, particularly pertaining to the “start” of their life, drew several comments asking whether she and Sibayan have moved to the US for good.

Answering a question from one of her fans, delas Alas quipped, “Bukas nandiyan na ako ulit!”

Turning serious, she clarified, “Hindi naman, bakasyon lang.”

Delas Alas, 57, and Sibayan, 28, are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary this month.